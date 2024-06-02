Charges filed in February fatal shooting near Marquette Park

ST. LOUIS – Last week, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office filed charges against a St. Louis man for a fatal shooting earlier this year in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on February 3, in the 3300 block of Gasconade Street, on the southside of Marquette Park.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Shanchez Jordan, dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head. Jordan was 40.

Investigators said Jordan had received a phone call about a meeting, which lured him to the area. They claim the call came from Anton D. Moore’s phone.

Police found a .380 ACP caliber cartridge case at the murder scene. Investigators claim that gun was linked to a different shooting linked to Moore, who is a previously convicted felon.

Moore, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Moore is already in jail, with pending cases for unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree domestic assault. A circuit court judge denied setting a bond for Moore.

