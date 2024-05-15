Charges filed in fatal crash at S. Broadway and River City Casino Blvd.

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was arrested Tuesday for causing a 2022 fatal crash at the entrance to River City Casino while fleeing police.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the crash took place on May 4, 2022, at the intersection of South Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard, at the edge of the city limits in the Patch neighborhood.

Investigators claim St. Louis County police had attempted to pull Marc O. Gardner over for suspected drug activity. Gardner refused to pull over and attempted to speed away. Gardner headed north on South Broadway and entered St. Louis City. He blew through a red light at the intersection at Broadway and River City Casino Blvd. and struck a 2000 Dodge Ram truck.

The Ram truck went airborne, and the driver, Derek Pratt, was ejected from the vehicle. Pratt was declared dead at the scene. He was 44.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Gardner and another person in his vehicle were injured in the collision and had to be hospitalized. Gardner left the hospital before he could be arrested.

On May 14, 2024, police went to Gardner’s home in the Holly Hills neighborhood with a search warrant. After taking Gardner into custody, police asked if there were any firearms present. Gardner said he had two guns at the house and showed police where they were. Since Gardner has a prior felony conviction, he’s not permitted to own or possess any firearms.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Gardner, 28, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Gardner is being held without bond pending trial. He’s due in court next week for a detention hearing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.