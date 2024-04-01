Charges filed in Dutchtown domestic homicide

ST. LOUIS – Prosecutors have filed charges in last week’s Dutchtown shooting that left one man dead following a reported domestic disturbance.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on March 26 in the 3200 block of North Dakota Street.

A woman shared a home with Malcolm Brown, whom she had been in a romantic relationship. The woman wanted out of the relationship and police claim she asked Robyn Simmons, 32, to help her.

The woman went back to her residence with Simmons, who brought a gun with him.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Simmons kicked the door in because Brown had locked the woman out of their home.

The woman went upstairs and found Brown asleep in a bedroom. She told Brown to leave, but he refused. The two got into an argument.

Police claim Simmons entered the bedroom, struck Brown with the firearm, and then shot Brown in the head. Brown was 31.

Simmons initially left the residence but later returned to retrieve the shell casing.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Simmons with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Simmons has been ordered to remain in jail without bond. He is due in court later this week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.