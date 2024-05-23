Charges filed on boy allegedly involved in Kourtney Freeman’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Public Information Officer for the 16th Judicial Circuit of Jackson County says a juvenile boy has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and several misdemeanor accounts after the shooting death of 11 year-old Kourtney Freeman on April 10.

“Because some of these charges are felonies that qualify for a mandatory certification hearing, a request for a certification hearing has been filed. No trial date has been set,” Public Information Officer Scott Lauck said in a statement sent to FOX4 Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Flora Avenue, just south of 33rd Street in the Ivanhoe neighborhood.

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council Executive Director Alana Henry says that when people are dealing with the loss of a loved one, there’s an urge from family to fill the space left behind from the person no longer being there.

“I will say that when I lost my brother to gun violence two years ago, the folks who had I think the most impact on my grieving journey were folks that allowed me the space to just be,” she said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council is a group that works just southeast of where the shooting took place in April. Freeman was just weeks away from her 12th birthday when gunfire struck her home, killing her inside. Henry not only works in the area, she lives there too.

“I will say that my nine year old was scared when she heard that there was someone close to her age and near where she lived that had been killed,” she said.

June 4, the council will have a meeting at their building, at 3700 Woodland, to give residents a chance to voice their concerns. The meeting will likely take place at 5:30 p.m.

“I think we are all facing a reckoning of how do we address the trauma that many of us are experiencing as a result of gun violence?” Henry continued. “What does it look like for individuals and agencies to support people who are navigating that trauma? They’re really complex problems.”

Lauck said the boy is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center at 26 and Holmes. A detention hearing’s set for June 12 at 9 a.m. at the same building.

