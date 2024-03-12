New charges filed against prime suspect in Madeline Soto disappearance, but not for murder

Prosecutors have filed additional charges against Stephan Sterns, the prime suspect in the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, stemming from the discovery of a collection of child sex abuse material found on his cellphone by investigators.

Sterns, 37, now faces 40 charges of possessing such material, along with seven counts of molestation and 13 of sexual battery on a minor, eight of which when the victim is under 12. Previously released Kissimmee Police Department affidavits detailing his arrest indicated he had been sexually abusing Madeline, who was reported missing Feb. 26 and was found dead days later, since at least 2022, when she was 11. It’s not clear from whether the new charges filed on Monday involve other victims.

“The State Attorney’s Office has been working closely with KPD and received evidence that gave us cause to file formal charges against Stern,” Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain said in a statement announcing the new charges. “We appreciate the thoroughness and detailed attention of their investigation and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to build a strong case against the defendant.”

A glaring omission from the charges is that of murder, as detectives continue investigating what happened to Madeline on Feb. 26. Investigators were initially told by Madeline’s mother that Sterns, her boyfriend, last saw her after dropping her off blocks away from Hunter’s Creek Middle School. It wasn’t until dismissal that her mother, Jennifer Soto, was told she never made it to campus.

On March 1, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and KPD Chief Betty Holland told reporters Madeline was likely already dead that morning, as video evidence allegedly shows Sterns throwing her belongings into a dumpster at a Kissimmee apartment complex around 7:35 a.m. that morning. Footage later purportedly shows him returning to the dumpster nearly an hour later, with Madeline visible and likely dead in a car.

Madeline’s body was found hours after the press conference in St. Cloud. Soto has not been named as a suspect in her death.

“We appreciate the efforts of our partners in the State Attorney’s Office in assisting with seeking justice for Madeline,” Holland said in a statement. “With this being a complex case with many facets, our work is not done, and we are continuing our investigation into the timeline leading up to Madeline’s death.”