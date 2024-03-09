New charges filed against former Butler school board member accused of sexual relationship with teen

Butler City Police filed new charges against former Butler school board member Bill Halle. Channel 11 was there for his arraignment on Friday.

Halle is facing new charges after new evidence came to light, according to the district attorney’s office.

>> Former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault

Last May, Channel 11 told you how Halle suddenly resigned from the Butler school board after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl whom he employed and counseled at his café, Net Outreach Center. Police criminally charged Halle with sex crimes. However, a judge dismissed those charges in January.

>> Charges dismissed against former Butler school board member accused of sexual relationship with teen

New charges were filed and according to the criminal complaint, Halle established the Grace Youth and Family Foundation at the Net Outreach Center. It offers mentoring programs. The Butler District Attorney Rich Goldinger said they have a new witness who tied the victim to the program when the relationship occurred.

Right now, Halle is in jail serving a six-month sentence for violating probation. The DA said he was contacting the victim. He has about a month left in his sentence. It’s up on April 17. A bond was set for $250,000 with the new charges. If Halle bonds out, he will be under pretrial supervision which includes electronic monitoring.

Goldinger said they are confident the new evidence we obtained will prevent these charges from being dismissed again.

