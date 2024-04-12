New charges filed against brother of accused shooter in Rochester parking lot fatal shooting

Apr. 11—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who police say took credit for pulling the trigger in a

fatal shooting in February

appeared in court Thursday facing two new charges.

Jose Gutierrez Ojeda, 27, appeared in Olmsted County District Court for a hearing on charges of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony making terroristic threats.

An amended complaint now also charges Gutierrez Ojeda with felony taking responsibility for a criminal act and gross misdemeanor aiding and abetting after the fact.

Gutierrez Ojeda's brother, Isaac Gutierrez, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Osbel Ornelas, 24,

during an altercation in a shopping center parking lot

Feb. 3, 2024. Ornelas died at a hospital shortly after being shot.

Gutierrez Ojeda is accused of misleading police by saying he shot the Ornelas in self defense.

In a hearing Thursday, Gutierrez Ojeda's attorney Eric Olson asked to waive time requirements for a hearing to review the new charges and asked for an omnibus hearing in the case.

District Court Judge Lisa Hayne agreed and set a hearing for May 16.

Gutierrez Ojeda, who has been released from custody on conditions, appeared in person.

According to court documents describing video of the incident and witness accounts, both Ornelas and Gutierrez were driving in a parking lot outside Chick-Fil-A on the 1200 block of South Broadway Avenue. The conflict started when Ornelas had to stop for Gutierrez Ojeda as he was backing out of a parking spot. Both drivers are seen getting out of their vehicles and appear to be arguing.

Video then shows Jose Gutierrez Ojeda then returning to the driver's side of the car he was driving and walking back to Ornelas and the two men begin fighting, the criminal complaint shows. One of the passengers in Ornelas' vehicle gets out of the car and joins the fight. Video shows Isaac Gutierrez getting out of the car, running up to Ornelas, shooting him and he falls to the ground.

Isaac Gutierrez faces two felony charges of second-degree murder and a felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He's scheduled to appear in court May 1.