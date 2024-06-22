Charges filed against 2 accused in fatal shooting of teen boy in Austin

CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against two men accused in the murder of a teen boy on the city’s West Side in late 2023.

Chicago police say 19-year-old Tayjon Lane and 20-year-old Jaylyn Griffith, both Austin residents, have each been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities say the charges stem from an alleged shooting that unfolded on Nov. 10, 2023, in Austin, which left 16-year-old Keshaun Rhodes dead.

19-year-old Tayjon Lane, an Austin resident, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen boy in late 2023.

20-year-old Jaylyn Griffit, an Austin resident, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen boy in late 2023.

19-year-old Tayjon Lane (left) and 20-year-old Jaylyn Griffith (right), both Austin residents, have each been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Chicago police said Rhodes was in the hallway of his residence, in the 5000 block of West Madison Street, when two men allegedly opened fire just after 11 a.m.

The teen suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities eventually caught up with the two men on Thursday and both were taken into custody.

Both men are set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

