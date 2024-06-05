Charges dropped against former UCF trustee, other man arrested in Seminole sex sting

Key elements of a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office online sex sting fizzled this week, leading to dropped charges for two men including a former University of Central Florida Trustee.

The former trustee, Harold Mills, 53, was arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute and indecent exposure May 9 in an incident that drew significant public attention. Undercover deputies using an online hookup app connected with Mills, then arrested him after he arrived at Sandlando Park in Altamonte Springs seeking sex, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced at the time.

In a separate incident that day, Leroy Green, a 35-year-old Sheriff’s Office juvenile intervention specialist, was arrested and accused of the same crimes in a sting in Liberty Park in Lake Mary.

The Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office issued a press release Wednesday announcing charges were dropped because prosecutors couldn’t prove either exposed himself in public.

“In both cases the defendants exposed their sexual organs while seated within their vehicles and could not have been observed by any person other than the undercover deputy,” Todd Brown, spokesperson for the state attorney, said in the release. “The anticipated defense that this did not constitute public exposure could not be overcome based upon the available evidence.”

The release did not address why the charges of soliciting prostitution were dropped.

“We respect the State Attorney’s decision,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said of the decision.

Both Mills and Green paid a price for the arrests, despite the dropping of charges. Mills stepped down from UCF’s board of trustees as well as the board of Rollins College. Green resigned from his job.

Jairo Areis, 39, who also was arrested in Liberty Park as part of the sting that nabbed Green, still faces trial, according to court records.

Spokespeople for UCF and Rollins, the latter of which declined comment after Mills’ arrest, have not responded to the dropping of charges.

Mills’ lawyer Mark NeJame said in a statement to reporters that, “From the onset, I stated that initial reports are often inaccurate and wrong.”

“We’re thankful to the State Attorney’s office for its competent and proficient handling of this matter,” NeJame said in a statement. “Now Harold can move forward with his family, philanthropy, businesses, and life and be considered exonerated.”

A longtime volunteer in Central Florida, he’s also an entrepreneur serving as CEO of investment firm VMD Ventures and past CEO of the ZeroChaos workforce management firm.

In a statement, Mills thanked the State Attorney’s Office for its handling of the investigation and subsequently dropping charges. He further commended the Sheriff’s Office “for the civility they extended to me.”

Additionally, he noted what “the outpouring of support and words of encouragement from our community have meant to me and my family over the last few weeks.”

“My family has experienced significant trauma in recent years and now that this process is behind us, my request is that we be provided the privacy, time, and space to pursue our path to healing,” Mills’ statement said.