Charges dropped against former assistant principal of St. Patrick Interparish School

All charges against a former assistant principal of a Gainesville private school accused of not doing enough to stop alleged inappropriate contact by a teacher against students have been dropped, Alachua County court records show.

Ryan Michael Clemens, 41, was serving as the assistant principal of St. Patrick Interparish School in northeast Gainesville at the time of his arrest in March. He eventually faced charges in six related cases, including for child neglect, failure to report suspected child abuse, providing false statements and destroying evidence. Court records show all of the charges were dropped Monday by prosecutors.

Police beat: Report: Gainesville man with hedge trimmer shot after charging at GPD officers

Still facing charges of inappropriate conduct with students at the school is Christopher Charles Chell, a former P.E. teacher and coach at the school who was fired on Feb. 28. Chell was initially arrested on March 7 and charged with 10 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim older than 12 but less than 16.

Court records show he now faces charges in five other cases. Charges in those cases include authoritative figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct and molestation of a victim older than 12 but less than 16, an authoritative figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct, and child abuse.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Charged dropped against former St. Patrick Interparish School official