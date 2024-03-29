Charges dropped against Fayette County school principal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been dropped against a Fayette County principal accused of covering up a fight between a teacher and student.

In February, Southwest Elementary Principal Dr. Fabre Ford was charged with tampering with evidence or fabricating evidence for her refusal to cooperate.

Thursday, The Fayette County District Attorneys office dismissed the charges.

The DA provided WREG with the following statement:

“Our Office met with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to review the case, as we do with all cases after charging. That review included information that the school provided after charging pursuant to a subpoena that was responsive and allowed the Sheriff’s Office to complete their investigation of the underlying incident. We then exercised our prosecutorial discretion to nolle pros the charge.”

Fayette County school principal arrested, accused of hiding info on teacher assault

Records show on February 2, a student was taken to a teacher’s room because he had been “acting out”. While the teacher talked to the student, the child allegedly slapped the teacher’s hands multiple times.

He then allegedly took a Stanley Cup and hit the teacher across his jaw and in the temple of his head. The teacher was sent home on concussion protocols.

A school resource officer claimed Ford did not tell him about the incident and stopped him from getting details.

“There are certain incidents that occur in a school that school officials are required to report to law enforcement. One of those incidents being any type of aggravated assault where anyone is harmed or there is any threat to safety or health,” Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia said at the time.

After Ford’s arrest Fayette County Public Schools said they are fully committed to working with law enforcement to resolve this matter quickly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.