New charges brought against Dothan murder suspects

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A couple accused of killing a man and hiding his body under a house is facing a new charge after a continued investigation.

33-year-old Courtney Ingram and 31-year-old Richard Bishop Jr. are now charged with one count each of abuse of a corpse.

Ingram and Bishop Jr. were initially charged with only murder in the death of Patrick Parrish.

According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, Parrish’s body was found under his house in the 1300 block of Coe Dairy Road after officers conducted a welfare check on May 8.

“The positioning of the body was indicative of foul play, and investigators were called to the scene,” said Lt. Owens in a release to WDHN.

Lt. Owens said the new charge spawned from Ingram and Bishop Jr. hiding the body.

After a lengthy investigation, Dothan Police issued a warrant for Ingram and Bishop Jr.’s arrest on May 17. They were arrested in Eufaula the next day.

The investigation is still ongoing.

