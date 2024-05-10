Charges approved for man shot by Huber Heights officer after pointing air rifle at police

The man who was shot by a Huber Heights police officer after pointing an “AR15-style rifle” at police is now in jail.

Kenneth Haught, 42, of Huber Heights, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday afternoon after being released from the hospital. He’s being held there on a $10 million bond.

Huber Heights police also announced on Friday that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Haught, including felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a peace officer, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Haught, Kenneth Leroy (04/23/1982)

As News Center 7 previously reported, Haught was shot by Officer Shawn Waler on Sunday after being chased by police following a road rage incident. A victim accused Haught of firing shots at his car and ramming into his car.

When stopped in a yard next to a home on Taylorsville Road, Haught was seen on police video getting out of his car and pointing an “AR15-style rifle” at officers. At that point, he was shot by Waler.

After being shot, the Haught ran and collapsed on the front porch of the home. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remained until Thursday.

Police revealed this week that the weapon that he had was a DPMS Full Auto SBR Air Rifle.

Waler, a 19-year veteran of the force, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigations by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Huber Heights Police.







