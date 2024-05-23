Charges will be amended in Commerce Street shooting following victim's death

PETERSBURG – Malicious-wounding charges in the city’s second shooting in a day’s time are expected to be amended after the victim’s death early Thursday morning.

Rashaun Bradley, 35, died at a Richmond hospital where he was airlifted following Wednesday night’s shooting in the 1200 block of Commerce Street, Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said in a statement. Reports indicated he was shot in the head outside the Shining Stars Sports Academy.

Women’s basketball teams were inside the school at the time of the shooting, Chambliss said. The building was put on lockdown while authorities investigated the scene.

No one inside the building was reported injured.

The homicide is Petersburg’s fourth of the year and happened about 21 hours after a 17-year-old Petersburg High School resident was shot to death in the Pecan Acres community.

Tron Dominique Richardson, 42, was arrested in the area shortly after the shooting, Chambliss said. He currently faces one count of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is being held without bond.

Chambliss said additional charges against Richardson are pending.

An investigation into the Commerce Street shooting is continuing. Anyone who may information about the case is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

Bradley’s death puts Petersburg’s homicide count for 2024 at the same number it was for this time in 2023. Last year, the city’s fourth homicide was recorded on May 24 – a day later than this year.

