Charges against Red Wing grandma dismissed

May 7—RED WING, Minn. — Charges against a Red Wing woman accused of assaulting her grandson have been dismissed.

Multiple assault charges against Elizabeth Elisa Montantes, 56, were dismissed Friday, May 3, 2024 after a filing by a prosecuting attorney.

Christopher J. Schrader, Goodhue County assistant county attorney, filed a motion to dismiss citing "new evidence from independent witness" that would prevent the state from proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the filing in Goodhue County District Court.

Montantes faced charges of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct from an incident involving her grandson while he was using FaceTime social media app.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday, May 6.