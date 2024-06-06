Charges against off-duty National Guardsman who pursued tour bus to Falmouth dismissed

An off-duty National Guard officer from Joint Base Cape Cod was cleared of all charges Monday relating to a September 2022 incident in which he pursued a tour bus carrying seniors to their East Falmouth hotel believing it was transporting migrants due to a "Tallahassee, Florida" sign on its side.

Christopher Hoffman, 53, faced multiple charges, including operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hoffman recorded his pursuit of the bus on Facebook Live. Defense attorney John Diamond could not be immediately reached for comment.

Falmouth District Court Judge Paul G. Pino dismissed all charges Monday against Hoffman due to lack of prosecution, officially ordering the dismissal on Wednesday.

