Charges against former Monroe County sheriff dismissed

UNION — Charges against Monroe County's former sheriff have been dismissed as part of his agreement to resign and not seek to run for public office.

Former Sheriff Jeff Jones resigned March 18 when the Monroe County Commission conducted an emergency meeting.

On March 19, the county commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Michael Miller of Marie, WV as interim sheriff.

Miller, who is retired from the West Virginia State Police and former head of security for the Greenbrier Resort, brings previous working experience to the position, according to the county commission.

Miller will finish out the last nine months of the sheriff's term till the new duly elected sheriff takes office on Jan. 1, 2025, County Clerk Jeremy Meadows said then.

The Monroe County Commission unanimously voted on Oct. 28, 2023 to pass a resolution to start the process to remove the sheriff from office.

This resolution was passed the same day a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department was arrested after the West Virginia State Police conducted an investigation.

After the investigator, Sgt. S.S. Keaton spoke with Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran, who is the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, regarding his findings, Cochran instructed him to file charges against the deputy including using minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor, possession of child erotica and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hiring the deputy was cited as an example of Sheriff Jones neglecting the duties of his office or "has demonstrated by his acts or omissions that he is incompetent to perform the essential duties of the office of Sheriff of Monroe County," according to the resolution.

Meadows said after Jones resigned that this action "effectively ends the civil litigation that began when the commission passed the resolution to remove him from office on Oct. 26, 2023."

Cochran said Tuesday said that he agreed with Monroe County Prosecutor Justin St. Clair and the attorney representing Jones to dismiss the misdemeanor charges Jones was facing if he agreed to resign and not seek public office in the future.

The charges were related to a civil service violation and an obstruction charge in the deputy case.

Cochran said he agreed with dismissing the charges because Jones was facing "a very minimal fine" if convicted. Jones could have appealed a guilty verdict and stayed in office during his term's last nine months while collecting his salary.

"I just felt like it was in the best interest of the citizens of Monroe County to go ahead and agree to dismiss those charges in exchange for his immediate resignation because I felt like it was important to get him out of the sheriff's office as fast as possible," Cochran said.

Cochran said that the West Virginia State Police did "an incredible job" on the case and that the investigating trooper agreed with its resolution.

The case against the former Monroe County deputy is not impacted by dismissing the charges against Jones, Cochran said. That case will proceed.

