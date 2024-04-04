New charges added to child cruelty case in Mount Sidney

New charges have been added against a man involved in a child cruelty case.

The Augusta County Grand Jury met on March 25, 2024 and two additional charges were obtained against Malik O'Bryan Strother, 25 from Mount Sidney.

On March 21, 2024 at approximately 2:50 PM, Augusta County emergency services received a call concerning an infant who had possibly drowned. Upon arriving on-scene in Mount Sidney, emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on a 2-month-old infant. The infant was transported to Augusta Health and then flown to University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, according to a press release.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation upon notification.

Malik O'Bryan Strother, 25, from Mount Sidney, was originally charged with felony cruelty and injury to a child.

The new charges are felonious assault, and abuse and neglect of children with injury, according to an update from Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

The infant is in stable condition at this time, said the Sheriff's office.

Strother continues to be held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

