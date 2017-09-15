Chargers make their LA debut against well-rested Dolphins

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, the Los Angeles Chargers play the Seattle Seahawks at StubHub Center during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Carson, Calif. The Chargers are playing their first regular-season game this week in the NFL’s smallest home stadium against the Miami Dolphins, who are playing their first game of the season after their opener was postponed by Hurricane Irma. (AP Photo/Jae Hong, File)

CARSON, California (AP) — Coach Anthony Lynn recognizes the Chargers are facing many unknowns this weekend in their official return to the Los Angeles market after 56 seasons away.

Those concerns are nothing compared to the excitement of a new start.

The Chargers (0-1) will host their first regular-season game in the NFL's smallest stadium against the Miami Dolphins, who are playing their first game of the season after their opener was postponed by Hurricane Irma.

The Dolphins will also send out new quarterback Jay Cutler, while the Chargers had only a short week of recovery and preparation for their LA debut.

Lynn feels he knows a few things for certain, however. For starters, he expects the Chargers to get an immediate boost from playing in the league's coziest confines at StubHub Center.

"The players love it," Lynn said. "Some of those guys were surprised how much. They even asked me if you could put another deck on StubHub because they liked it so much. ... The fields are outstanding. The grounds crew there, they get those fields ready for soccer players, and that ball has to roll a certain way, so that field is one of the best fields I've ever been on."

The Dolphins have had plenty of time to get acclimated to the West Coast: They've spent a full week in Oxnard, California, after leaving south Florida early with their families to avoid the hurricane.

The Dolphins could fight rust in most starters' first game action in 3 1/2 weeks, or they could be well-rested and ready to build on the promise of last year's 10-6 campaign and their first playoff berth since 2008.

"It's always tough to be affected by something you can't control, like the weather," Miami receiver Jarvis Landry said. "It's definitely nerve-wracking when it's affecting so many different people. Being out here for a week, we've been able to focus on getting our jobs done. It's been great for us, and I don't expect it to hurt us at all."

Lynn's coaching staff doesn't know exactly what to expect from Adam Gase's team, but the Chargers are expecting the Dolphins' layoff to be a positive for Miami.

"They haven't played football in a long time," said Lynn, the former Buffalo Bills assistant. "They're obviously fresh, and we don't have any game tape on them. But we've seen preseason stuff, and I'm very familiar with them, playing in that division. So I don't know if there are any pros and cons."

