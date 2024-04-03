Charge: Woman stole $130K from Bloomington youth softball group

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with stealing more than $130,000 from a Bloomington youth softball association while she was its treasurer.

Amy Nicole Johnson, of Bloomington, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with theft by swindle in connection with allegations that she stole from the Bloomington FastPitch Association (BFA) from February 2019 to May 2020.

Johnson was charged by summons and is due in court on April 16. Court records do not list an attorney for her. A message was left Wednesday with Johnson seeking her response to the allegations.

Association records show that Johnson resigned as treasurer in June 2020, about the time the group reported the thefts to police.

According to the criminal complaint:

BFA members told police that Johnson began acting suspiciously in her role as treasurer and made various excuses about failing to provide a budget report. Association representatives went to its bank, the Richfield Bloomington Credit Union, and learned that the BFA had $37.64 in its account. BFA officials expected to have anywhere from $90,000 to $110,000.

One BFA member confronted Johnson on June 1, 2020. She began crying and said, "I'm not a bad person," the complaint quoted her as saying.

She said the past year had been especially difficult. She said her father died, and she was waiting for a $250,000 life insurance payout, "and she seemed to imply throughout the conversation that a portion of the life insurance funds would be used to replace the money stolen from the BFA's account," the complaint read.

A week later, Johnson told police that "a lot of it was used ... just for my family," she was quoted in the complaint as saying.

More than $120,000 was stolen in cash withdrawals, and another $10,000 in thefts were made in ATM withdrawals. She also made $621 in check or debit card purchases for personal needs.