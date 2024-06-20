Charge upgraded for MS Coast mother arrested in death of 5-month-old, Biloxi police say

A Biloxi mother charged last week in the death of her 5-month-old now faces a capital murder charge after an autopsy showed the child died of blunt force trauma, police said Thursday.

Summer Rose Hill, 20, is now charged in the homicide of the infant, police said.

Authorities did not upgrade charges for Takavian Keivon Gibbs, 21, who still faces one count of child abuse.

Police arrested and charged Hill and Gibbs last week after authorities said the couple brought a dead infant to Merit Health Hospital.

Authorities called the child’s death “suspicious” and said an initial examination by medical staff showed the infant had “multiple injuries consistent with abuse.” Police booked the couple late Thursday into the Harrison County jail.

The infant’s autopsy was performed Tuesday.

Hill is being held without bond on a capital murder charge. Capital murder is a murder committed in the process of another felony, in this case child abuse.

Police said even though charges against Gibbs were not upgraded, an investigation is ongoing and additional charges are still possible.