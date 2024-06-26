Charge of rental car theft lands Okolona man behind bars

TUPELO — An Okolona man was arrested last week for allegedly failing to return a rental car 22 months ago.

Pasley Lebryan Ford, 40, of County Road 214, Okolona, was arrested on June 14 when Tupelo police served a capias warrant for grand larceny. According to the indictment, Ford rented a 2021 Nissan Altima from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in August 2022 and never returned it. He was indicted for stealing the car in January 2023.

Ford was ordered to be held without bond by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued.

Jail records show Ford is also charged with two counts of the burglary of a building. The indictment on those charges claim Ford broke into at least two buildings at the Mississippi State Extension Center in April 2023.