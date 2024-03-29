Need to charge you EV in Evansville? Here's where INDOT is placing charging stations

EVANSVILLE — Two area gas stations will house electric charging stations as a part of the Indiana Department of Transportation's "Charging the Crossroads" program.

The Love's Travel Stop located at 901 E. 1250 South in Haubstadt, and the Casey's at 2020 S. Green River Road in Evansville are both on the list of 39 sites INDOT announced Thursday.

According to INDOT, more than 100 applications were submitted when notice went out in the summer of 2023. The selected sites are contingent on applicants contracting with INDOT and completing required pre-construction activities.

The applicant for the Haubstadt location was Love's Travel Stop, while the applicant for the Evansville location at Casey's was Red E Charging.

These locations will be a part of a $100 million effort, according to INDOT, that creates an electric-charging network along the state's "federally-designated alternative fuel corridors."

Those corridors in Indiana are a part of network across the country which have been designated by the Federal Highway Administration as able to support electric vehicle infrastructure. These include Interstate 69, U.S. 41, I-70 and more.

'Disadvantaged communities'

The areas in purple are designated as "disadvantaged communities." The charging emblem shows where an electric vehicle charging station will be located as a part of INDOT's "Charging the Crossroads" program.

The Casey's on South Green River Road is located in an area designated as one of the state's "disadvantaged communities."

According to INDOT, those areas are characterized by "lack of access to health or transportation, are economically or equitably disadvantaged, carry a negative energy burden, or are adversely impacted by environmental and climate hazards."

Due to its funding coming from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, the designation matters for the program.

NEVI is a part of the Justice40 imitative, which aims to deliver at least 40% of overall benefits from federal money put toward climate and clean energy.

What is the funding?

Money is coming in a match-style program from NEVI. It's federally funded, with 80% of project costs covered by federal funds and 20% covered by award recipients.

The "Charging the Crossroads" website states INDOT will not cover any NEVI infrastructure costs.

How many charging stations does Indiana have right now?

According to INDOT, the state has 415 charging stations as of June 2023.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: INDOT plans 2 electric vehicle charging stations for Evansville area