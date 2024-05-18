A charge for a charge. Kokomo set to impose fee for use of EV chargers

May 18—The city of Kokomo is preparing to charge those using city-owned electric vehicle chargers.

The Kokomo City Council on Monday unanimously passed on first reading an ordinance setting time limits and fees for using city-owned EV chargers. The ordinance will be heard for a second and final reading at 6 p.m. May 28 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 S. Union St.

Currently, there is no charge for use of the chargers, but that is likely to soon change.

If the ordinance is passed, those using the EV chargers will have to pay $1.50 per hour for the first four hours and $3 per hour after four hours.

Councilman Tom Miklik, R-at large, said the amount of the fee the city is charging was calculated after averaging what it costs the city in utility costs to run the EV chargers. Charging per kilowatt-hour was considered but ultimately rejected since the cost per kilowatt-hour can fluctuate depending on the time of day.

"There was a study done on the amount that we should charge over a period of 30 days so that it wasn't exorbitant but yet covered our basic costs," Miklik said.

Additionally, the ordinance would make it punishable by a fine of $100 if a non-EV vehicle is parked in an EV-dedicated parking spot. Those found in violation would also be responsible for any fees incurred if their vehicle ends up being towed.

The city's first city-owned EV chargers were placed in the two downtown parking garages. Last year, the city began installing them in city parks, including Championship Park, Highland Park, Downtown Deport Park and Northwest Park.

The chargers were donated by Erik's Chevrolet, with the city having to cover the installation cost of nearly $70,000. American Rescue Plan money was used to pay for the installation.

Private businesses, such as Meijer, have also installed EV chargers.

CITY RECOGNIZES WILDKATS

After Monday's City Council meeting, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore issued a proclamation designating May 13, 2024, as "Kokomo WildKats Basketball Day."

Members of the boys basketball team, including Indiana Mr. Basketball and Kansas commit Flory Bidunga and Indiana All-Star and University of St. Francis commit Karson Rogers, were present at Monday's meeting.

In the proclamation, Moore congratulated the team and head coach John Peckinpaugh for its achievements the last three years and for revitalizing an interest among the community in Kokomo High School basketball.

"The collective hard work of the entire Wildkats team and staff have truly lived up to the adage 'In 49 other states, it's just basketball. But this is Indiana,'" Moore said.

