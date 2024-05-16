‘It’s been all character assassination’: Breaking down the cross examination of Michael Cohen
Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Charles Coleman, former Brooklyn prosecutor, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to break down the Trump defense teams strategy which has been mostly attacking witness Michael Cohen and not providing any facts that are contrary to what Michael Cohen testified about earlier in the trial.