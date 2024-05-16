‘It’s been all character assassination’: Breaking down the cross examination of Michael Cohen

TechCrunch

TechCrunch Disrupt has always been the ultimate convergence point for all things startup and tech. In the bustling world of innovation, it serves as the "big top" tent, where entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders gather to witness the unveiling of groundbreaking technologies, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and forge invaluable connections. As we gear up for the highly anticipated event this October, let's take a sneak peek into the six stages at the event that will define the discourse and shape the future of technology and entrepreneurship.