Chapman Cultural Center chief executive officer and president Dan Mayer resigns

Chapman Cultural Center in downtown Spartanburg is launching a search for a new chief executive and president.

Dan Mayer, who was hired to lead the arts organization in 2022, resigned on Friday to pursue other work opportunities, according to a press release from the center's board of trustees. Mayer replaced Jennifer Evins, who left the organization in 2021 to become president and chief executive officer of United Arts of Central Florida. She was with the Chapman Cultural Center for more than 10 years.

Tarah Dawkins, director of facility operations, will serve as interim president during the search. Dawkins has been with the Chapman Cultural Center for eight years.

