Chapel Hill police identify victims, say father shot daughter, himself in apartment

Chapel Hill police say a man and a woman found dead Monday in a Homestead Road apartment were a father and his daughter.

Hanho Choi, 70, and Hyejin Choi, 31, lived in the Chapel View apartment at 2701 Homestead Road, police spokesman Alex Carrasquillo said in an email Tuesday.

Police responded to the apartment at 2:20 p.m. Monday, where they found both of them dead from gunshot wounds, according to a town news release.

Carrasquillo said Monday that the shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide. Police now think Hanho Choi was responsible for the deaths, Carrasquillo said.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time, he said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers can submit anonymous tips to Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.