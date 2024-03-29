Chapel Hill police arrest man after reports of women being touched on greenway

Police have charged a man with touching women in the Meadowmont neighborhood in Chapel Hill.

Usiel Cabrera Gamboa, 21, of Chapel Hill was charged Thursday with four counts of sexual battery and four counts of assault on a female, according to a news release.

He was released on a written promise to appear and is scheduled to be in court on April 15.

Police stepped up patrols earlier this month near Meadowmont Lane and Sprunt Street after two women reported that a man had inappropriately touched them on the Meadowmont Trail, which runs between Rashkis Elementary School and N.C. 54.

Those incidents were reported on March 13 and March 18, police said.

Police said they learned about a third, similar incident during the investigation. That incident happened on March 11 in the 100 block of West Barbee Chapel Road in Meadowmont, police said.

No one was physically injured in any of the cases, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the cases can call 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers can leave anonymous tips with Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or chapelhillcrimestoppers.com.