Chapel Hill Offers Award-Winning Floor Plans in an Exceptional South Overland Park Location

Set upon the gently rolling landscape of what was once a family farm, the Chapel Hill community located at the intersection of 175th St. and Noland Rd. offers the most diverse selection of residences in South Overland Park.

Here you’ll find homes created by a plethora of Kansas City’s award-winning homebuilders.

Here you will find a superior level of excellence in innovative single family home designs with floor plans from some of the most sought-after building companies in Kansas City. And now that excellence continues with the inclusion of the limited maintenance-free Villa option.

The award-winning single family home building firms found here include James Engle Custom Homes, Washam Homes, New Mark Homes, Doyle Construction, Hilmann Home Building, United Engineers, NZC Homes Nick Zvacek Construction, John Stewart Custom Homes, Inspired Homes, and Wheeler Homes, Inc. The developers will also entertain custom home builders of the buyers’ choice upon design review approval.

The wide variety of floor plan options include Ranch, 1-1/2-story, and Reverse 1-1/2-story.

A new single family model row is currently underway with projected completion in 2024. The first two models will be open in time for this year’s Home Builders Association Spring Parade of Homes which starts April 27, 2024 and runs through May 12, 2024.

During the Spring Parade, prospective buyers can tour and get an up-close-and-personal feel of these model homes.

The first, which will be completed this month, is The Kinsley by New Mark Homes. Located at 17421 Gillette St., The Kinsley is an updated 1-1/2-story, 5-bedroom plan featuring over 3,200 square feet of luxury living space.

The second model home here is the Windsor Reverse by Inspired Homes, located at 17433 Gillette St. Encompassing 5-bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, and 3,382 square feet, it offers a modern contemporary feel with loads of features that speak to today’s families and the way they live.

All spec homes for sale are open weekends from Noon to 4 p.m. and the inventory available can be seen on the Chapel Hill community website.

Homeowners at Chapel Hill enjoy a wide array of first-class community amenities including a lanai cabana, clubroom clubhouse, covered patio with fireplace, two swimming pools (one of which is competition sized), a tot lot playground, and pickleball court. There are also close to three miles of interior walking trails that meander throughout the approximately 70 acres of natural green space areas.

Weekly trash and recycling services are covered by the Homeowners Association which offers one of lowest annual fees in the South Johnson County area.

The Chapel Hill community also features four distinct, beautiful, reverse maintenance provided Villas for those who desire main-floor living.

Designed by architect Scott Bickford to emulate the architecture of the single-family homes here, each design is a 1-1/2-story Reverse floor plan developed with an emphasis on wide open, light-filled living areas that are perfect for entertaining.

The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms encompassing 1,480 to 1,700 square feet of living space. The finished basement level ranging from 750 to 900 square feet includes the family room, and 3rd bedroom and bath, with an optional 4th bedroom finish as well.

Designer finishes throughout include wide plank wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite/quartz counters, zero entry shower in primary bathroom, and a covered patio. There is also an optional 3-car garage on select lots.

The Villa plans are built by two building companies, James Engle Custom Homes and Hilmann Homes and feature 2-3 car garages and 3-4 bedrooms

Residents in the Villa area will enjoy true Lock-and-Leave comfort due to the limited maintenance of snow removal, lawn mowing and fertilizations, landscape care, spring mulching of landscape beds and opening/closing of irrigation systems. The low monthly maintenance fee also includes membership and usage of all the community amenities.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to come out soon, as only 44 Villa units

will be available. Sales have been at a brisk pace and some of the move-in ready homes have Pre-Parade of Homes pricing.

Stop by Chapel Hill to explore their latest model homes and current available single family and Villa homes for sale today.

Chapel Hill

Location: 175th and Noland Street between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, KS 66221

Sales Office and Model Home: 17325 Bradshaw, Overland Park, KS 66221

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday

Single Family Estates:

Priced from the upper $600,000s to $1 Million-plus

Website: ChapelHillKC.com

Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert REALTORS, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383.

Villa Homes:

Priced from the upper $500,000s to the upper $600,000s

Website: ChapelHill.Villas

Contact: Keith Viken with Weichert REALTORS, Welch & Company at 913-278-1010