Chapel Hill ISD to break ground on 2023 Bond projects

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Independent School District will be holding groundbreaking ceremonies for their 2023 Bond projects on Tuesday, March 26.

Jalapeno Tree to donate Tuesday profits to United Way

The first ceremony will be held at the junior high site at 11:15 a.m. This ceremony will commemorate the start of the new Junior High School’s construction, which is planned to be finished by Fall of 2025.

The second groundbreaking will be held at the high school bus loop at 12:15 p.m. This ceremony will commemorate the other projects funded by the 2023 Bond.

Both groundbreaking ceremonies were originally scheduled for Monday but were moved to Tuesday because of possible severe weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.