Chapel Hill ISD announces new high school principal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced Regnal McGown as the new Chapel Hill High School principal on Tuesday.

Regnal McGown, courtesy of Chapel Hill ISD

According to a statement, McGown has worked for Chapel Hill ISD for five years, and 18 total years in education. Chapel Hill ISD said that McGown previously served as the assistant principal and the freshman academy principal for the high school and will begin as the principal effective July 1.

“I come from a long line of educators and have been in education all of my life. I am excited about transitioning into this new role because of the opportunity to learn, grow and build relationships while serving the Chapel Hill community,” McGown said.

Chapel Hill ISD said that superintendent Lamond Dean praised McGowan and his “vision for fostering a supportive and engaging learning environment.”

