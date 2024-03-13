Chaotic video shows ‘irritated’ turkey attack Florida deputy during traffic stop

A Florida sheriff’s deputy is getting laughs on social media, after he was attacked by an “irritated” turkey during a traffic stop.

It happened at 2 p.m. on Feb. 29 in the Vermont Heights community, about a 40-mile drive south from Jacksonville.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office suspects the turkey’s outrage may have been caused when Deputy Willie Carson referred to it by a derogatory term among birds.

“He mistook (it) for a chicken,” the sheriff’s office said in a March 12 Facebook post.

A dash camera in the deputy’s patrol vehicle shows the turkey was part of a gang of nearly 10 farmyard fowl seen standing in the road.

The turkey was clearly the leader, and he was recorded sneaking up on the deputy from behind.

Deputy Carson was at first incredulous, then he began trying to defend himself.

“I’m getting attacked by a chicken right now,” the deputy says into his radio. “I can’t believe this is happening. Of all the places you could come.”

The attack was met with kicks (none made contact with the turkey, the video shows) from the deputy and swings of his ball cap, which eventually convinced the large bird to back up. However, it lingered, as if waiting for the deputy to turn his back again.

“After a few minutes and a couple of interruptions, he was able to complete the traffic stop and get into his car safely,” the sheriff’s office says.

The video had been viewed more than 18,000 times on Facebook as of March 13, and gotten hundreds of reactions.

“That moment when gang activity is out of control,” Kim Summerall-Wright wrote on Facebook.

“Will the turkey be charged with assault on a police officer?” Danielle Rentz posted.

“If you think turkeys are bad, watch out for geese!” Patsy S. Smith said.

