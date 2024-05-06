‘Chaotic’ street racing event mixed fireworks explosions and stunts, Florida cops say

An illegal street racing event that resembled a military offensive was halted at 1 a.m. on a Sunday when sheriff’s deputies showed up at an office park near Tampa, Florida.

Video shows the sounds of roaring engines and exploding fireworks were mingled with smoke from burning rubber as the cars spun in circles around an intersection.

Four people were arrested and two vehicles were confiscated, one of which was abandoned at the scene, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The organized but illegal event was staged early Sunday, May 5, at a site just outside Tampa’s city limits, officials said.

“Upon arrival, deputies encountered a chaotic scene with multiple vehicles engaged in reckless behavior, including burnouts and fireworks being discharged,” the sheriff’s office reports.

“Four individuals, all occupants of a 2022 Dodge Challenger, were identified and arrested. ... A 2006 Chrysler 300 was seized after its driver and passengers fled the scene on foot.”

A search of the Challenger revealed Roman candles and video equipment, the sheriff’s office said.

The four suspects traveled to the event from Lee County, officials said. Lee County is about 125 miles southeast from Tampa.

Two were charged with being passengers in an illegal race and the other two were charged with participating in the race, jail records show. The four ranged in age from 20 to 22.

“These individuals learned the hard way ... street racing is not only illegal but also incredibly dangerous,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “Those who choose to engage in illegal activities here will face the inevitable consequences.”

