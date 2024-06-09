‘Chaotic scene’: Man fatally shot, 2 stabbed and airlifted after Napa County fight

(KRON) — A Bay Area man was fatally shot, with two others being airlifted to a local hospital due to stab wounds on Saturday after what officials are calling a “chaotic scene,” Henry Wofford from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department told KRON4.

At 5:30 p.m., officials from the sheriff’s office reported to a “large fight” in the 5500 block of Knoxville Road at Napa County’s Lake Berryessa. Officials found one man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Wofford said.

Several people at the scene suffered from stab wounds, but the number of victims remains unclear. Wofford, however, reports that two stab victims were airlifted to nearby hospitals, and several others were taken to hospitals by car.

As of 9:30 p.m., investigators were still present at the scene interviewing witnesses. The area is currently taped off.

The cause of the fight is unknown as of this report. The condition of the stab victims also has yet to be announced, Wofford told KRON4.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRON4 for more updates.

