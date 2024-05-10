Chaotic chase involving 12- and 13-year-olds in stolen car turns deadly, TX cops say

A young boy died as police chased a stolen car full of 12- and 13-year-old boys, ending in a crash, Texas cops say.

Houston police said they witnessed a hit-and-run around 10 pm. on May 10 and pursued the vehicle.

The car would not pull over and crashed into a second car before continuing, police said.

After swerving away from the bus, the car crashed into three more vehicles, according to police. Four boys, between ages 12 and 13, got out of the car and attempted to run off, Assistant Chief Julia Anderson said in a news conference.

Two of the boys were detained and taken to the hospital with minor injuries while the two others escaped, police said. As officers returned to the scene of the crash, they found another young boy unresponsive in the back seat.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead, Anderson said. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the car driven by the boys was stolen.

