Chaos in Tel Aviv as police disperse protesters

STORY: Thousands of protesters, angry at how the Israeli government is handling the war in Gaza, attended weekly twin rallies. They called for an immediate ceasefire in its ongoing war with Hamas and demanded the government make a deal for the 134 hostages still held in Gaza.

Protester Michal Simler said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to take responsibility for the situation and step down. "The damage that he brought to Israel in the last two years, it's unbelievable," she said.

Another protester, Cindy Cohen, said Israel needs a change in administration, but added, "Whoever's there in whatever way, we first have to stop the bloodshed. The first thing is the call for life. Life for the hostages. Life for Israelis. Life for Palestinians, in Gaza and in the West Bank."

Five months into Israel's air and ground assault on Gaza following the bloody Hamas attack in southern Israel, Gazan health authorities say nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more bodies are feared buried under rubble.