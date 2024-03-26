Chaos erupts as unlicensed driver gives lesson to ‘intoxicated’ man, Florida cops say

An estimated $20,000 in damage was caused when an unlicensed driver had “a few drinks” and tried taking driving lessons from a friend who also doesn’t have a license, according to Florida investigators.

Both men survived the chaotic affair, which concluded when their car knocked a parked car into a house, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported in a March 25 news release. Martin County is about a 95-mile drive north from Miami.

“Unlicensed driver gives lessons to intoxicated unlicensed friend. What could possibly go wrong?” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“Throughout the driving lesson, witnesses say the vehicle was moving recklessly on and off the road and running stop signs. The final exam occurred when (the student) hit the gas instead of the brake, smashing into a parked car, which in turn smashed into an occupied house.”

No one in the car or the house was injured, officials say.

An investigation revealed the 27-year-old student had “a few drinks before he got behind the wheel,” the sheriff’s office says.

His 31-year-old friend/driving instructor “has never had a valid driver’s license” but does own a car, which was used for the lesson, officials said.

“Together the pair decided to conduct an instructional driving course in a residential neighborhood,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The estimated damage is said to be about $20,000. Unfortunately, just like the driver’s license and ID cards, (the men) don’t have insurance. Which means the homeowners will be responsible for the damage to their home and parked vehicle. Even though they were not at fault for any of this.”

The student “was arrested for not having a license and DUI with property damage,” the sheriff’s office says.

His instructor was also arrested and charged with “knowingly allowing an unlicensed driver to operate his motor vehicle,” officials said.

