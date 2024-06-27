What channel is the Biden-Trump presidential debate on tonight in Milwaukee? Time, TV, streaming

The first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is Thursday night. It's the first time the two have met on a debate stage since 2020.

Here's what to know about tuning into the debate:

When is the Biden-Trump presidential debate?

The debate is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

What channel is the Biden-Trump presidential debate on?

There are a few options. The debate is being hosted by CNN, and will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

You'll be able to find the debate on other channels, too. In the Milwaukee area, local stations airing the debate include TMJ4, Fox6, WISN12, CBS58 and PBS Wisconsin. You can also livestream it on the Journal Sentinel YouTube page or watch it in this story.

Can you watch the Biden-Trump presidential debate online?

CNN says those without a cable subscription can watch a livestream of the debate on CNN.com.

USA TODAY will also show a livestream of the debate on YouTube.

What's the format of the Biden-Trump presidential debate?

There are some new rules for the debate, which both candidates have accepted. Unlike previous debates, there will be no live audience.

The debate will be 90 minutes long with two commercial breaks, during which campaign staff can't interact with the candidates, according to CNN's rules.

Biden's and Trump's microphones will be muted during the debate unless it's their turn to talk. No notes or props will be allowed on stage.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn't meet the criteria to qualify for the debate, though he challenged his exclusion. Green Party candidate Jill Stein also filed a complaint over her exclusion.

When is the next Biden-Trump presidential debate?

Trump and Biden have agreed to two presidential debates, and the second is scheduled for Sept. 10. ABC will host that debate, though details haven't been announced yet.

Are there any debates coming up in Wisconsin?

The candidates running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde — have agreed to debate Oct. 18. Hovde is pushing Baldwin to agree to more debates.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Biden-Trump presidential debate channel tonight in Milwaukee; Time, TV