Channel 9 obtains lengthy report on investigation into Holly Hill Police Department

Channel 9 obtained a report on an investigation into the Holly Hill Police Department on Friday.

In March, Channel 9 reported that Holly Hill police Chief Jeff Miller and a captain resigned amid allegations.

Since then, two sergeants have been placed on paid leave.

Some of the incidents described by victims in that report allegedly happened during their work day and others outside of work.

They range from inappropriate photos of the captain and sergeant to inappropriate touching.

Channel 9 is still going through the report page by page, but we do know that it includes multiple accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior by Miller, a captain and two sergeants.

At least one of the victims is a female office, the report said.

She said in the report that she was dealing with sexual harassment at work.

During one incident in July 2022, the victim said that she was at the bar with another officer when Holly Hill police Sgt. Shannon Fountain came up behind her, grabbed her waist and pulled her back into his groin.

The chief, captain and a sergeant resigned due to their alleged involvement.

The discipline of a fourth law enforcement officer -- a sergeant -- is still under review.

The city manager said he was “profoundly dismayed” by what he read in the report.

