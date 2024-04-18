Channel 4's We Are Lady Parts shares first look at season 2

Channel 4's We Are Lady Parts is coming back for a second instalment, seeing Amina and co taking on new challenges.

The critically acclaimed series will return for season 2 on May 30, but fans can ease the wait with some newly released snaps of the Muslim all-female punk band.

Created by Polite Society writer-director Nida Manzoor, the show will welcome back all five members of the band - lead guitarist Amina (Killing Eve's Anjana Vasan), singer and guitarist Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), drummer Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), bassist Bisma (Faith Omole) and manager Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse).

Saima Khalid/Peacock/WTTV Limited/Universal International Studios/ Channel 4

Related: Polite Society's Nida Manzoor was asked to centre it on a white family

Season two will also include cameos from education activist Malala Yousafzai and comedian Meera Syal (The Kumars at No. 42, Goodness Gracious Me).



"Making series one of We Are Lady Parts was immense for me," Manzoor said about returning for more episodes at Channel 4.

Saima Khalid/Peacock/WTTV Limited/Universal International Studios/ Channel 4

"It was a trial by fire, but I found my voice, my style and my confidence in creating this show. Most importantly, I found my tribe - from actors and crew to producers and studio execs.

"So, coming to series two, I was galvanised. The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go. Now it was time to turn things up to eleven.

"I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker and deeper, and that is exactly what we strived to do."

Saima Khalid/Peacock/WTTV Limited/Universal International Studios/ Channel 4

Related: Polite Society's Priya Kansara recalls unexpected on-set injury

Manzoor also teased more existential conundrums for the Lady Parts ladies on this new chapter, as well as new original music, penned by the show's creator and her siblings.

"The series overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band - is fame, stadium shows and major record deals the answer?" Manzoor said.

"I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I'm really proud of what we achieved and can't wait to share it with old fans and new."

We Are Lady Parts season 2 will be available to stream and watch live on Channel 4 from May 30.

You Might Also Like