Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh

A man is dead after a shooting outside of a gas station in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to Fifth Avenue and Vine Street at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. That man later died in the hospital.

Channel 11′s Antoinette Delbel has received EXCLUSIVE video from before shots were fired. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to see the tense moments leading up to the crime.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 people arrested in South Side after carjacking in the Hill District Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania VIDEO: ‘Enough is enough’ Local advocates gather in Braddock to call for end to gun violence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts