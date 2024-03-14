Changing the colors: Minnesota Capitol complex counts flags and seals to replace

Mar. 14—The state has run an assessment of how many Minnesota flags and seals at Capitol-area buildings that will eventually make way for new emblems.

Minnesota Department of Administration officials say they counted about 120 state flags and 71 seals placed across the 23 buildings within the Capitol complex.

Now, they'll have to consult with the Minnesota Historical Society to determine which can stay and which will go. Late last year, the State Emblems Redesign Commission approved new flag and seal designs to replace Minnesota's current ones.

State law approved last year sets a May 11 deadline — that's Minnesota Statehood Day — to replace the emblems.

The seals are made from a variety of different materials, varying from bronze, decals, paint, metal and plastic.

The law provides a different deadline for items that are on expendable materials, like cards and letterheads. State agencies and local governments that use the seal on uniforms, police cars or other items will have until Jan. 1, 2025 to phase out the items. Legislative leaders have said they are mulling pushing back that deadline to give local governments more time to adjust.

Some county officials have said they face significant expenses to replace state seals and urged lawmakers to help foot the bill for the change.

The Minnesota Historical Society will maintain a collection of unused seal dies and engravings and keep information about them as part of its permanent collection.

Building locations and seals to replace

* Department of Administration — 4

* Capitol — 9

* Centennial — 13

* Freeman — 1

* Judicial — 4

* Senate — 8

* Stassen — 18

* State Office — 8

* Department of Transportation — 2

* Department of Veterans Affairs — 4