Changes to VA military tuition program impacts more than veterans if unresolved

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A controversial budget bill would enact changes to the tuition waiver program for Virginia military and Gold Star families as well as impact law enforcement and other first responders, according to an advocacy group.

The bill puts limitations and stricter eligibility criteria for those using the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, or VMSDEP. The program previously allowed university tuition to be waived for children of disabled veterans, of at least 90%, or those killed in action.

The changes would be implemented for those not enrolled in school by May 15. Those who missed the cut off date would be required to apply for financial aid and potentially pay out of pocket before using a tuition waiver. This change came as a result of an influx of applicants using the waivers under the previous criteria. As a result, other students had to pay more in order to counteract the financial loss, Legislative Fiscal Analyst Tony Maggio said, in previous coverage.

However, this change is concerning not only to families of veterans, but also anyone in the line of duty as language used in the bill could negatively impact an even larger group.

Friends of VMSDEP co-founder Kayla Owen said the group discovered changes in the bill would also impact law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS, corrections officers, campus police, special forest wardens, the Virginia National Guard and Virginia ABC employee families. These families were not forewarn of these changes and the impact it could have on them.

Some opponents to the changes have also said the study used in order to justify this decision was incomplete, and enacting the new requirements without further investigation would be unfair to families that have earned the benefit.

A special session was requested by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and confirmed by House Speaker Don Scott to address concerns arising from families of those in uniform. Younkin said that it’s necessary to repeal the changes while they continue to study the issue.

A Task Force, appointed by the Governor, holds its first public meeting on Monday, June 10, from 2-5 p.m. at the War Memorial in Richmond. Public statements are encouraged.

A Special Session of the General Assembly is scheduled for June 28 to vote on restoring the program pending a comprehensive study.

On Saturday, Sen. Bill DeSteph issued a letter and said the changes would render the program “unusable” for many under the new limitations. The language in the bill shifted the program to be a needs-based, means-tested, last-payer form of financial aid with additional qualification limitations, DeSteph said.

Students registering for Summer 2024 classes and beyond will no longer benefit from the waiver in the same way. DeSteph urged Gold Star families and disabled veterans not to lose hope.

“I remain unwavering in my commitment to address this critical issue, which stands as a paramount political concern within the Commonwealth of Virginia at this time,” said DeSteph. “I commend the VMSDEP Friends group for their vigorous advocacy, which has significantly spotlighted this issue.”

