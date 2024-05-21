Changes in store along Ocean Boulevard for Memorial Day weekend, Bike Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand leaders are implementing a series of traffic changes along Ocean Boulevard for the Memorial Day weekend, which coincides with the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest.

In Myrtle Beach, golf carts, with the exception of those used by law enforcement, will be prohibited on Ocean Boulevard south of 29th Avenue North from 12:01 a.m. Friday until authorities remove all traffic-control devices on Monday.

An executive order signed Thursday by Myrtle Beach City Manager “Fox” Simons Jr., also gives Police Chief Amy Prock the authority to take other actions at her discretion, including:

requesting assistance from federal, state and other local government agencies

temporarily diverting pedestrian and vehicular traffic

establishing and enforcing no cruising zones and a temporary cruising prohibition

utilizing public or private property when there is a compelling necessity of the protection of lives, health and welfare

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Starting on Friday, the city will have traffic barricades from 37th Avenue South to 25th Avenue South. All drivers attending Bike Fest will need to stay in the designated lane.

The city will have an increased law-enforcement presence around the holiday weekend that will include assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the state highway patrol.

“They are here for the benefit of all residents and visitors, and their key focus in North Myrtle Beach is traffic management and safety,” the city said in a news release. “The goal is to keep traffic flowing so that gridlock does not occur. When traffic gridlock occurs, frustrations build, and people anger more easily.”

Visitors are also reminded that the city has a noise ordinance in effect between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily. Violators can be arrested and/or fined up to $1,000.

Officials also encouraged drivers to watch out for motorcycles and urged motorcyclists to avoid dangerous acts, including speeding, burnouts, weaving between cars and “holding” intersections to allow groups to go through a red light or stop sign without stopping.

“Please exercise good judgment and respect others,” the city said.

The holiday weekend also brings an increase in motorcycle thefts, according to officials, who said motorcyclists should avoid parking motorcycles in poorly lit areas and leaving items such as leathers, cameras, GPS, helmets, or other valuables alone with the bike.

“Thieves can easily overcome factory-installed ignition locks,” the city said. “Therefore, we recommend using high-quality disk locks, wheel locks, and heavy-duty cable or chain locks.”

Visitors are also reminded that fires are not permitted on beaches in the city, and charcoal burners and other open-flame cooking devices are not permitted on balconies or within 10 feet of “combustible construction.”

Several other laws apply to the city’s beaches. No alcohol, fireworks or glass containers are permitted, and littering can lead to a fine of up to $1,000. In addition, anyone who digs a hole on the beach must fill it in before leaving.

Visitors are also reminded to stay off the dunes and to avoid damaging sea oats and fencing. Swimming is permitted within 50 yards of the shoreline, and shading devices other than umbrellas are prohibited on the beach through Labor Day.

No motor vehicles are permitted on the city’s beaches, and e-bikes and bicycles are not allowed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Labor Day. It shall be unlawful for any person to drive any motor vehicle, of any nature or description, upon the public beach within the City. This prohibition shall not apply to governmental, emergency, or other authorized vehicles.

