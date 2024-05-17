Changes proposed to statute of limitations would help Pennsylvania sexual abuse survivors take offenders to court

(WHTM)– It’s been nearly six years since the grand jury report exposed childhood sexual abuse in the catholic church. Since, it’s been acknowledged as a societal problem well beyond clerics. But survivors are still waiting for justice.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office released that report and he’s governor now.

“I think it shameful that the senate of Pennsylvania has failed to act and unwilling to look survivors in the eye and pass a statute of limitations to allow those who have been abused to confront their abusers in a court of law,” Shapiro said.

Actually, the House and Senate did pass constitutional amendments to open windows for survivors to sue. But Governor Wolf’s administration botched a requirement that it be advertised. and it was pulled.

The House and Senate have both passed it again. But Senate Bill 1 includes amendments with voter ID and regulatory reform. House Bill 1 is just a statute of limitations. They must pass both chambers with identical language or they die.

Shapiro blames senate Republicans.

“They’re hiding behind the support and largess of insurance companies and lobbyists and lobbyists of the catholic church who don’t want them to act,” Shapiro said.

The catholic church declined to comment.

The Insurance Federation’s Jonathan Greer say it has always opposed retroactive liability likening it to changing the rules of the game after the game’s over. “We insure risk and once that risk is removed by statute of limitations there’s nothing left to insure. We haven’t reserved for that risk because risk no longer exists,” he said.

Senate Republicans said in a statement it’s voted numerous times to adopt the amendment, adding, “It is truly unfortunate the House has chosen to put politics ahead of survivors because of their unwillingness to allow voters to have a voice on voter photo identification.”

The arguments are not new and neither is the frustration.

“It’s been six years other states have acted,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania should act too.”

If the House and Senate don’t pass bills that match in time to get it on the November ballot, it’s back to the drawing board and at least another two year wait for survivors.

