Changes to over 30 Metrobus routes starting in June

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials said that service changes to 31 different Metrobus routes will be taking effect soon.

Starting Sunday, June 16, routes in D.C., Maryland and Virginia will see route changes. Metro said that it aims to “improve on-time performance and expand service on routes with continued ridership growth to meet customer demand across the region” with these changes.

Metro highlighted some of the changes — in D.C., it added more trips and changed trip times on some routes to adjust according to customer demand.

It is extending late-night bus service on Georgia Avenue in Maryland as well. Metro said that this aims to “improve connections from Medstar Montgomery Hospital to Glenmont.”

In Virginia, Route 18P will see more trips on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Metro said this is because of “continued ridership growth on express commuter service from West Springfield to the Pentagon.”

Metro provided the full list of routes with changes starting this summer:

DC: 62, 70, 74, D6, K2, M4, P6

Maryland: A12, C8, C27, D12, F1, F4, J12, L12, R1, R2, R4, T18, Y2

Virginia: 1B, 1C, 2B, 17B, 17G, 17K, 17M, 18P, 29G, 29K, 29N

You can view details about changes to each route online.

