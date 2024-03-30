Changes in Northeast Tech nursing program benefits students

AFTON, Okla. – A local nursing program has added a different, more flexible path, allowing students to complete the program outside the traditional classroom setting.

The Northeast Tech Afton Campus received approval from the Oklahoma Board of Nursing for an individualized option format for its Practical Nursing program.

This new approach extends the program up to 15 months, providing ample time for students to complete their studies. Students receive 1,463 hours of instruction through a combination of classroom instruction, laboratory skills, simulations, and clinical rotations at various clinical settings, ensuring students are well-prepared for a successful career in nursing.

Click here for more information about the Practical Nursing program at Northeast Tech’s Afton Campus.

“The individualized format at our Afton Campus represents the commitment of Northeast Tech to meet the diverse needs of our students,” said Janet Trimble, Director of Practical Nursing. “We understand that flexibility is key for many individuals pursuing a nursing career, and this format allows us to provide a high-quality education while accommodating the busy schedules of our students.”

In this format, students will attend an average of 24 hours per week in the classroom, simulation, or clinical settings, a change from the traditional school week.

Classroom hours for the program are from 8 to 11:30 A.M. and from 12:30 to 3:30 P.M. with clinical hours varying based on the clinical site.

Opportunities for Licensed Practical Nurses are projected to grow significantly, and the nursing program at Northeast Tech is dedicated to preparing students for success in this rewarding field.

Students will be admitted to the program every three to four months, based on the availability of openings. The deadline is May 24 for the program beginning in July.

