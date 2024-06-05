Changes to Farm Bill will have 'minimal impact' on Delaware hemp growers

Proposed changes to a large-scale agricultural bill would place restrictions on hemp-derived products, throwing the industry into limbo across the country.

But in Delaware, state officials say any change to hemp in the Farm Bill will have “minimal impact” on growers in the First State.

When the Farm Bill was drafted in 2018, it included support for hemp growers. But now, an amendment making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives would clamp down on intoxicating hemp products like delta-8 THC.

Hemp operations at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Maryland. Revisions to the 2024 Farm Bill would clamp down on intoxicating hemp products like delta-8 THC.

George Class Peters, Jr. a deputy assistant principal with the Delaware Department of Agriculture, noted that hemp as a whole has not been excluded in the current Farm Bill draft.

“If the 2024 Farm Bill passes as drafted and amended, this would have a minimal impact on the Delaware hemp growers,” he said. “The 2018 Farm Bill charged the state departments of agriculture with regulating hemp growing only rather than manufacturing and processing hemp-derived products. If the passage of the bill is successful, Delaware will amend our regulatory definition of hemp to match the federal definition of hemp.”

Delaware has a small hemp industry, which according to the state Department of Agriculture’s hemp production figures, has shrunk in recent years. There were only eight registered hemp producers last year – with half producing a crop.

In 2021, there were 14 registered producers, with eight producing a crop, according to state data.

Why lawmakers seek to close a “loophole”

When the 2018 Farm Bill was drafted, it removed hemp from the Controlled Substances list.

Regulations required that these products be distinct from cannabis and have a “THC concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis." The inclusion of hemp in the Farm Bill focused on fiber, seeds and extracts like CBD, but failed to anticipate other consumable products that are made possible with hemp – like delta-8 and THCa, which are intoxicating hemp-derived and synthesized cannabinoid products.

In-person tours at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore showcased the stages of development for more than 50 different varieties of hemp in Princess Anne, Maryland.

The change to the Farm Bill would close the loophole and federally ban all-hemp derived products like delta-8 THC, semi-synthetic cannabinoids like HHC, as well as synthesized products like THC-O, according to Forbes.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the value of the hemp industry across the country totaled $238 million in 2022, down 71% from 2021.

It’s unclear what the value of the hemp industry in Delaware is. Neither the federal nor state agriculture departments had data on the First State’s hemp sales.

A push by state attorney generals

In late March, 21 attorney generals throughout the U.S. penned a letter urging Congress to more specifically define hemp products in the new Farm Bill, which must be reauthorized every five years.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings was not one of the signatories, but both neighboring Maryland and Pennsylvania’s attorney generals did sign the letter.

A sign proclaims the THC content (or lack thereof) in a crop of industrial hemp being grown near Salisbury on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. To be considered hemp, and not marijuana, a cannabis plant must contain no more than a 0.3% concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical responsible for the marijuana "high."

The letter alleges “bad actors” have emerged since the 2018 Farm Bill, which “has unleashed on our states a flood of products that are nothing less than a more potent form of cannabis.”

They claim in the letter that the 0.3% THC limit is “inadequate to distinguish the potential for intoxication,” resulting in “excessively potent products that are manufactured under fewer controls than in states that have legalized cannabis.”

Media outlets, like Forbes, have poked holes in the letter penned by the attorney generals, pointing out inaccurate information and mischaracterizations in the letter.

