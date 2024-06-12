Changes to cut costs, staff coming to Penn State campuses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The largest university in Pennsylvania is shrinking and now Penn State is officially making some serious changes to cut costs and staff.

28/22 News first heard about Penn State’s offer to buy out faculty from satellite campuses in May.

On Tuesday, 28/22 News learned more about who took the buyout and what the future looks like.

The university’s buyout opportunity, or Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, closed on May 31.

Penn State’s satellite campuses will now be moving ahead with a new, shared administrative model created to focus on productivity and saving money.

Feeding America pays visit to Jenkins Township food bank

One big change coming to NEPA is that the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton campuses will now be overseen by the same person, Chancellor Elizabeth Wright.

Penn State says, in all, 383 employees took the buyout and were notified of their separation date Monday.

The university says their decisions were based on the decline of student enrollment, dropping by about 24% over the last 10 years at their commonwealth campuses.

Penn State says it will continue to look at its satellite campuses for more opportunities to improve.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.