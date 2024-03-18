Changes coming to Westfield Galleria at Roseville: Latest on new stores, food and closures
Changes are coming to the Westfield Galleria at Roseville.
The popular Sacramento-area shopping center at 1151 Galleria Blvd. has recently announced new tenants and closures coming as soon as this month.
“The changes include expansions, relocations, and a variety of offerings, further solidifying the mall’s dedication to providing an unparalleled retail environment,” mall officials said last week in a news release.
Fast fashion retailer to leave after 15 years
Fast fashion clothing retailer Forever 21 is exiting its lease at the popular shopping center.
Its last day will be March 31, a spokesperson told The Bee.
The Galleria has not announced what store will take its place — though a tenant has been selected.
Japanese brand to bring its contemporary clothing to Roseville
Uniqlo — which first opened in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1984 — is known for affordable, casual, and contemporary clothing and accessories for women, men and children.
The retailer filed permits with the city of Roseville last week for a Galleria location but has yet to announce an opening date, The Bee reported.
Westfield Galleria at Roseville announces new shops
A handful of other new restaurants and retailers are coming to the Galleria in the next couple of years, mall officials announced last week.
Those include:
Gorjana jewelry brand (on March 27)
World Traveler Coffee Roasters (in 2024)
Mochi Munch, a pastry shop serving up Japanese and American food (in 2024)
Share Tea, a Taiwanese-style boba tea shop (in 2024)
Rothy’s, a shoes and accessories store (in 2024)
Amour Vert, a women’s clothing retailer (in 2024)
Chanel Beauty (in 2025)
An additional five retailers are slated to sign leases soon, but the mall has yet to share details.
More food nearby Sacramento-area mall
Fogo de Chao is set to replace Mimi’s Cafe at 1104 Galleria Blvd., across from the mall, according to a city permit filing.
There’s no opening date yet, but its website says it’s “coming soon.”
