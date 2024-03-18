Changes coming to Westfield Galleria at Roseville: Latest on new stores, food and closures

Changes are coming to the Westfield Galleria at Roseville.

The popular Sacramento-area shopping center at 1151 Galleria Blvd. has recently announced new tenants and closures coming as soon as this month.

“The changes include expansions, relocations, and a variety of offerings, further solidifying the mall’s dedication to providing an unparalleled retail environment,” mall officials said last week in a news release.

Here’s a roundup of our latest coverage:

Fast fashion retailer to leave after 15 years

Fast fashion clothing retailer Forever 21 is exiting its lease at the popular shopping center.

Its last day will be March 31, a spokesperson told The Bee.

The Galleria has not announced what store will take its place — though a tenant has been selected.

Japanese brand to bring its contemporary clothing to Roseville

Uniqlo — which first opened in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1984 — is known for affordable, casual, and contemporary clothing and accessories for women, men and children.

The retailer filed permits with the city of Roseville last week for a Galleria location but has yet to announce an opening date, The Bee reported.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville announces new shops

A handful of other new restaurants and retailers are coming to the Galleria in the next couple of years, mall officials announced last week.

Those include:

An additional five retailers are slated to sign leases soon, but the mall has yet to share details.

Sports bar, sushi and smoothies: These 5 businesses plan to open in Sacramento-area mall

More food nearby Sacramento-area mall

Fogo de Chao is set to replace Mimi’s Cafe at 1104 Galleria Blvd., across from the mall, according to a city permit filing.

There’s no opening date yet, but its website says it’s “coming soon.”

